Complete TV schedule for Week 1 of 2023 college football season

College football is finally back, and we have a packed slate ahead for Week 1 as most teams kick off their 2023 seasons. While a lot of the big-name teams chose to schedule lower-key opponents for Week 1, there are still some exciting matchups on the table.

Florida and No. 14 Utah kick things off on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Florida will attempt to find its offensive identity under Graham Mertz, while Utah will likely be playing without QB Cam Rising. Boise State takes on No. 10 Washington Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Broncos return two star running backs that will give the Huskies trouble.

No. 21 North Carolina faces South Carolina on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Can Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks do it again? Sunday will see a top-10 matchup in No. 8 Florida State-No. 5 LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET, and No. 9 Clemson and Duke close out the weekend with an ACC game on Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 1 of the 2023 college football season.

Thursday, August 31

Elon vs. Wake Forest — 7:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Rhode Island vs. Georgia State — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Saint Francis U. vs. Western Michigan — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Kent State vs. UCF — 7:00 p.m. ET — FS1

NC State vs. UConn — 7:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Nebraska vs. Minnesota — 8:00 p.m. ET — FOX

North Carolina A&T vs. UAB — 8:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Florida vs. No. 14 Utah — 8:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

UAPB vs. Tulsa — 8:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

South Dakota vs. Missouri — 8:00 p.m. ET — SECN

Southern Utah vs. Arizona State — 10:00 p.m. ET — P12N

Friday, September 1

Howard vs. Eastern Michigan — 6:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) vs. Miami (FL) — 7:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Central Michigan vs. Michigan State — 7:00 p.m. ET — FS1

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech (in Atlanta, GA) — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Missouri State vs. Kansas — 8:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Stanford vs. Hawaii — 11:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Saturday, September 2

Virginia vs. No. 12 Tennessee (in Nashville, TN) — 12:00 p.m. ET — ABC/ESPN3

LIU vs. Ohio — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Utah State vs. No. 25 Iowa — 12:00 p.m. ET — FS1

NIU vs. Boston College — 12:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Arkansas State vs. No. 20 Oklahoma — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

Ball State vs. Kentucky — 12:00 p.m. ET — SECN

Bowling Green vs. Liberty — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Colorado vs. No. 17 TCU — 12:00 p.m. ET — FOX

East Carolina vs. No. 2 Michigan — 12:00 p.m. ET — Peacock

Fresno State vs. Purdue — 12:00 p.m. ET — BTN

Robert Morris vs. Air Force — 1:00 p.m. ET — Altitude/MWN

Akron vs. Temple — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

ETSU vs. Jacksonville State — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Mercer vs. No. 22 Ole Miss — 2:00 p.m. ET — SECN+/ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa State — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Portland State vs. No. 15 Oregon — 3:00 p.m. ET — P12N

USF vs. WKU — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Indiana — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBS/Paramount+

UMass vs. Auburn — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Towson vs. Maryland — 3:30 p.m. ET — BTN

Tennessee State vs. No. 13 Notre Dame — 3:30 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Rice vs. No. 11 Texas — 3:30 p.m. ET — FOX

Boise State vs. No. 10 Washington — 3:30 p.m. ET — ABC/ESPN3

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Buffalo vs. No. 19 Wisconsin — 3:30 p.m. ET — FS1

Wofford vs. Pitt — 3:30 p.m. ET — ACCN

Bryant vs. UNLV — 4:00 p.m. ET — SSSEN/MWN

California vs. North Texas — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Western Carolina vs. Arkansas — 4:00 p.m. ET — SECN+/ESPN+

Southeastern La. vs. Mississippi State — 4:00 p.m. ET — SECN

Colgate vs. Syracuse — 4:00 p.m. ET — ACCNX/ESPN+

Bucknell vs. James Madison — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Monmouth vs. Florida Atlantic — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

SC State vs. Charlotte — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

The Citadel vs. Georgia Southern — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

UT Martin vs. No. 1 Georgia — 6:00 p.m. ET — SECN+/ESPN+

UAlbany vs. Marshall — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Maine vs. FIU — 6:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Nevada vs. No. 6 USC — 6:30 p.m. ET — P12N

Southeast Missouri vs. No. 16 Kansas State — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. Southern Miss — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Washington State vs. Colorado State — 7:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

UTSA vs. Houston — 7:00 p.m. ET — FS1

Texas State vs. Baylor — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin vs. Troy — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

New Mexico vs. No. 23 Texas A&M — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman vs. Memphis — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Army vs. ULM — 7:00 p.m. ET — NFLN

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt — 7:00 p.m. ET — SECN+/ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming — 7:30 p.m. ET — CBS/Paramount+

West Virginia vs. No. 7 Penn State — 7:30 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Toledo vs. Illinois — 7:30 p.m. ET — BTN

No. 21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina (in Charlotte, NC) — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC/ESPN3

Middle Tennessee vs. No. 4 Alabama — 7:30 p.m. ET — SECN

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech — 8:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

South Alabama vs. No. 24 Tulane — 8:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Northwestern State vs. Louisiana — 8:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

UIW vs. UTEP — 9:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Western Illinois vs. New Mexico State — 9:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Northern Arizona vs. Arizona — 10:00 p.m. ET — P12N

Sam Houston vs. BYU — 10:15 p.m. ET — FS1

Idaho State vs. San Diego State — 10:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA — 10:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Sunday, September 3

Northwestern vs. Rutgers — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBS/Paramount+

No. 18 Oregon State vs. San Jose State — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBS/Paramount+

No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State (in Orlando, FL) — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Monday, September 4

No. 9 Clemson vs. Duke — 8:00 p.m. ET — ESPN