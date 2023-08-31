Cam Rising expected to be out for Florida vs. Utah game Thursday

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising is not expected to play in Thursday’s game against the Florida Gators. Rising tore his ACL in the Utes’ Rose Bowl against Penn State at the end of last season and is still not fully recovered. Bryson Barnes will start under center for the No. 14 Utes in their home opener.

BREAKING: Cam Rising expected to be ruled out for tomorrow's game against Florida.



Bryson Barnes is expected to start in his place, per @Joshua_Newman. pic.twitter.com/fvsSdtRDIb — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) August 30, 2023

Rising was a star last year for Utah, leading his team to a Pac-12 championship. He threw for over 3,000 yards in the 2022 season, adding 26 touchdowns in the air and eight interceptions. He rushed for another six TDs.

Barnes appeared in six games last year, including taking over for Rising in the Rose Bowl, and made at least one pass attempt in four of those appearances. He passed for 430 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in that time.

Despite Rising’s absence, the Utes enter as 4.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They fell to Florida on the road last season in a close game against 2023 first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson.