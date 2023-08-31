Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, August 31

Thursdays are a notoriously light day around the MLB, with teams traveling to their respective weekend series or getting a rest day. I don’t know that we have had a lighter baseball schedule than Thursday, August 31, though, with only four games scheduled. This will highly limit DFS players as the featured slate at DraftKings consists of only three games, beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. With that in mind, here are our best team stacks for Thursday’s limited slate.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, August 31st

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,700)

Matt Olson ($6,300)

Austin Riley ($5,700)

Ozzie Albies ($5,400)

The Braves have won three straight and swung the bats well at Coors Field in their last series. They will face Los Angeles starter Lance Lynn for the second time this season. In the first, while Lynn was still with the Chicago White Sox, they tagged the veteran pitcher for four earned runs over 5.1 innings. Each player in this quartet picked up at least one base knock on Wednesday, with Albies leading the way with a 3-for-5 day.

The Braves are the -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dodgers are the +120 underdogs and the run total is set at eight.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

CJ Abrams ($4,800)

Joey Meneses ($4,400)

Keibert Ruiz ($4,000)

Carter Kieboom ($3,100)

This is a cheaper stack, but with such limited options, you don’t necessarily have to worry about conserving salary. The Nats don’t inspire a ton of confidence after getting shut out on Wednesday, but they face off against Braxton Garrett and the Marlins. Garrett’s last start was against Washington, and he allowed three earned runs on seven hits in six innings.

The Marlins are the -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are +136 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($5,800)

Juan Soto ($5,600)

Manny Machado ($5,200)

Ha-Seong Kim ($4,900)

The Giants have yet to name a starter at the time of this writing, but that shouldn’t slow down the Padres batting order. San Diego has scored at least four runs in five straight games. Each member of this quartet picked up at least one hit in their last game — Kim and Soto led the way with two apiece, with Machado tallying his 78th RBI.

The Padres are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.