Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, August 31

Just four games on the MLB schedule on Thursday means slim pickings for those of you on the hunt for pitching for your fantasy baseball squads. (And those of you unlucky enough to not have drafted Spencer Strider.) But fear not: Our daily starting pitcher rankings never take a day off, and there’s always value to be found if you know where to look — even when the baseball is scarce. So read on for full recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, August 31st

Pitchers to stream

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees — The Tigers have been laboring at the plate all week, scoring just five runs combined across their first three games against the Yankees. Now they have to go up against Schmidt, who just fired 6.2 innings of one-run ball against the Rays last weekend and has a 4-1 record with a 3.20 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 39.1 innings in his second-half starts that didn’t come against the Braves. Schmidt’s dialed in with his array of difficult breakers, and Comerica Park is a very friendly place to pitch. Fire him up.

Matt Manning, Detroit Tigers — Opposing Schmidt will be Manning, bumped back a day after leaving his last start early due to a back flareup. The righty sounds like he’s okay to have something like a normal workload this afternoon, and he’s pitched well of late, with one earned run allowed across 17.2 frames and a quality start against the difficult Astros last time out. Don’t expect a ton of Ks, but this Yankees lineup has been much worse against righties than lefties, and Manning could make this work if he has his best slider.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, August 31.