Florida vs. Utah picks, best bets for Week 1 matchup in Salt Lake

The Florida Gators take on the No. 14 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, August 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is the second game of a home-and-home series that saw Florida win in a close game last season. The Utes now play host to the Gators, but they will likely be doing so without quarterback Cam Rising.

Utah won the Pac-12 championship last year, largely due to the performance of Rising, who threw for over 3,000 yards in 2022. However, Rising tore his ACL in the Rose Bowl against Penn State and has been in recovery for the better part of 2023. He is listed as doubtful to be available this week against Florida.

Florida starts a new season without quarterback Anthony Richardson, a first-round draft selection. The Gators will look to improve from their 6-7 record last season and avenge their 2022 home loss to Utah. Graham Mertz transferred to Gainesville from Wisconsin in the offseason and will be the Gators’ starting QB in Billy Napier’s second year at the helm.

SP+ Rankings

Florida: 23 overall, 25 offense, 41 defense

Utah: 14 overall, 12 offense, 26 defense

Injury update

Florida

C Kingsley Eguakun — questionable (lower body)

DE Chris McClellan — questionable (lower body)

QB Jack Miller III — questionable (upper body)

Utah

QB Cam Rising — doubtful (ACL)

TE Brant Kuithe — questionable (ACL)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2022

Florida: 7-6 ATS

Utah: 8-6 ATS

Total in 2022

Florida: Over 7-6

Utah: Over 8-6

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -4.5

Total: 44

Moneyline: Utah -198, Florida +164

Weather

90°F, Partly Cloudy, 2% chance of rain, 15 MPH winds

The Pick

Florida +4.5

The Gators head into this game with an experienced QB at the helm. It would be a different story if Rising was fully recovered and ready to play, but he isn’t, and Florida brings a powerful run game centered around Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne. They pulled off an upset last year at home, and while this Utah defense is no joke, I like Florida to keep it close here.