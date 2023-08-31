US Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Thursday, August 31

The second round of women’s singles matches in the 2023 US Open is underway and wraps up on Thursday, August 31 in Flushing Meadows. The day will feature 16 matches across the ESPN network of channels and on WatchESPN, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

The highest-seeded player on Thursday is No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who will face Jodie Burrage. Sabalenka is the heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -2000 odds. She also has the second-best odds to win the overall tournament installed at +400.

Last year’s runner-up, Ons Jabeur, will also be in action on Thursday. The No. 5 seed will face Linda Nosková after advancing in straight sets in the first round. The highest-rated American in the hometown field, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, will face Patricia Maria Tig. Both are favorites on Thursday, with Jabeur having -115 odds and Pegula being installed at -20000.

US Open schedule: Thursday, August 31

11 a.m. ET

Yafan Wang vs. Katie Boulter

Peyton Stears vs. Clara Tauson

#23 Qinwen Zheng vs. Kaia Kanepi

12:30 p.m. ET

#22 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Lesia Tsurenko

#14 Liudmila Samsonova vs. Tamara Korpatsch

Eva Lys vs. Lucia Bronzetti

#25 Karolína Plíšková vs. Clara Burel

1 p.m. ET

#9 Marketa Vondrousova vs. Martina Trevisan

2 p.m. ET

#17 Madison Keys vs. Yanina Wickmayer

2:30 p.m. ET

#26 Elina Svitolina vs. Anastasia Pavyluchenkova

3 p.m. ET

#31 Marie Bouzokva vs. Petra Martic

5 p.m. ET

#5 Ons Jabeur vs. Linda Nosková

6 p.m. ET

Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jodie Burrage

7 p.m. ET

#13 Daria Kasatkina vs. Sofia Kenin

9 p.m. ET

#3 Jessica Pegula vs. Patricia Maria Tig