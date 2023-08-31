US Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Thursday, August 31

The second round of the 2023 US Open is underway and wraps up on Thursday, August 31 in Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York. The day will feature 16 matches across the ESPN network of channels and on WatchESPN, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

The player to watch on Thursday is No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. He advanced in a shortened first-round matchup after his opponent had to retire due to injury. Alcaraz faces Lloyd Harris on Thursday and is the heavy favorite with -2000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

3-seeded Medvedev will be back in action. He advanced in straight sets in the first round,. only dropping two games in the entire match. #6 Jannik Sinner is another player to watch. He also won in straight sets in the first round and has -600 odds to win on Thursday.

In a battle of Americans, Michael Mmoh will face John Isner. The latter has said that this will be the final major of his singles career, and he plans to retire. This matchup is nearly a pick ‘em as Isner has -115 odds to win compared to -105 for Mmoh.

US Open schedule: Thursday, August 31

11 a.m. ET

#12 Alexander Zverev vs. Daniel Altmaier

#6 Jannik Sinner vs. Lorenzo Sonego

Michael Mmoh vs. John Isner

#17 Hubert Hurkacz vs. Jack Draper

Noon ET

#19 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Andy Murray

12:30 p.m. ET

Matteo Berrettini vs. Arthur Rinderknech

1 p.m. ET

#30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Stan Wawrinka

2 p.m. ET

#16 Cameron Norrie vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu

#13 Alex De Minaur vs. Yibing Wu

2:30 p.m. ET

Arthur Fils vs. Matteo Arnaldi

#23 Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex Michelsen

#8 Andrey Rublev vs. Gael Monfils

4 p.m. ET

#26 Daniel Evans vs. Botic Van De Zandschulp

4:30 p.m. ET

Felipe Meligeni Alves vs. Sebastian Baez

7 p.m. ET

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lloyd Harris

8:30 p.m. ET

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Christopher O’Connell