How to watch Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

The top player in the world is back in action at Flushing Meadows on Thursday. Carlos Alcaraz will face Lloyd Harris at approximately 7 p.m. ET inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. ESPN2 and ESPN+ will have coverage of the match. The start time is an approximation and will depend on how the rest of the day goes.

This marks the first time these two have faced off and Alcaraz is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -3000 while Harris is +1200. Harris is -230 to lose in straight sets.

Alcaraz is the defending US Open champion and is coming off his first career Wimbledon title. He beat Dominik Koepfer in the first round after the latter retired in the second set.

Harris is making his fifth appearance in the US Open. He reached the quarterfinals in 2021, which marked his best Grand Slam appearance to date. He beat Guido Pella in the first round, winning in straight sets.