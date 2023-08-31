Nebraska vs. Minnesota: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Minnesota Golden Gophers will open the 2023 season against each other in a Big Ten West matchup at Huntington Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday and the game will air on Fox. This is the renewal of a midwest rivalry that dates back to 1900 and has been immortalized online with the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy.

Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) is entering a new era with Matt Rhule now in charge as the head coach. The spiraling Scott Frost era came to a crashing end early last season following a loss to Georgia Southern and the hope in Lincoln, NE, is that Rhule can work the same magic he did at both Temple and Baylor. Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims is now with the program and will be the starting quarterback.

Minnesota (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) has posted back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time in over a century and is hoping that this will be the season the team breaks through to win the Big Ten West. Head coach PJ Fleck has the program on an upward trajectory heading into his seventh season at the helm, even with offseason allegations of a toxic culture. As for this year’s team, Western Michigan transfer running back Sean Tyler is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and should fill the void left by Mohamed Ibrahim.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Date: Thursday, August 31

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox.com (with subscription)

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Minnesota -7

Total: 43.5

Moneyline: Minnesota -278, Nebraska +225