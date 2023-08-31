NC State vs. UConn: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

The NC State Wolfpack and Connecticut Huskies meet up in Week 1 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, CT. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Both of these teams are looking to start the 2023 season off on the right foot after making bowls last year.

NC State (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is coming off an 8-5 campaign in 2022 and is hoping that this will be the year that it can emerge as ACC contenders under Dave Doeren. Multi-year starting quarterback Devin Leary transferred to Kentucky in the offseason and the team replaced him with Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong. A player to watch on defense will be junior All-ACC cornerback Aydan White.

UConn (0-0) is coming off a dramatic turnaround campaign in Jim Mora’s first season last year and is looking to build on that this fall. The Huskies won six games in 2022, a miraculous feat considering the depths the program had fallen to in recent years during Randy Edsall’s second stint (they opted not to play altogether in 2020 due to COVID). Former Penn State transfer Ta’Quan Roberson and sophomore Zion Turner have been battling for the starting quarterback job heading into the opener.

NC State vs. UConn

Date: Thursday, August 31

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network (with subscription)

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: NC State -14.5

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: NC State -675, UConn +490