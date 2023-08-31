Underrated matchup for Week 1 of the college football season

People, PEOPLE! We made it. It’s here. Week 1 of the 2023 college football season has finally arrived. If you’re like me, you’re ready to dive headfirst into this stupid and chaotic sport where two California Bay Area schools are about to be in a league called the ATLANTIC Coast Conference.

Week 1 will have a handful of marquee matchups throughout Labor Day weekend, from Florida going out west to visit No. 14 Utah on Thursday to a top 10 showdown between No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Florida State on Sunday. While those matchups should be entertaining, I want to go slightly off the grid.

Every week, I’ll go full hipster and point out an under-the-radar game that you should also be paying attention to on the schedule. For this opening weekend of the college football season, let’s head down to the Gulf Coast for a matchup pitting the two cities with the biggest claims to Mardi Gras against each other.

South Alabama at No. 24 Tulane, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tulane -6.5

Total: 52

Moneyline: Tulane -245, South Alabama +200

The first underrated matchup that we’ll take a look at brings us to New Orleans, where the South Alabama Jaguars will make the short trip on I-10 from Mobile, AL, to meet the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave. Both of these teams are coming off arguably their best seasons in program history and both could very much be in contention for a New Year’s Six bowl bid this winter.

Tulane, of course, is coming off a 12-win season where it won the American Athletic Conference title and took down USC in a thrilling Cotton Bowl victory on January 2. The Green Wave had electric playmakers on both sides of the ball and the greater football world is starting to catch on with running back Tyjae Spears tearing it up in Tennessee Titans training camp. There is a semblance of continuity with this year’s group as head coach Willie Fritz returns after briefly flirting with the Georgia Tech opening last offseason. Tulane returns 14 starters from last year’s team, including starting quarterback Michael Pratt. It’s those reasons why the Green Wave were picked as the preseason favorite in the AAC and they could very well be contending for another New Year’s Six bowl game come New Year’s Day.

South Alabama made a significantly leap under head coach Kane Wommack in 2022, doubling its win total from five wins the year prior to 10. The upstart Jaguars program was one of the biggest surprises in the Sun Belt last season as they fell just short of rival Troy for the West division title. Several elements from that team returns to the field in 2023, including starting quarterback Carter Bradley and running back La’Damian Webb, who broke off over 1,000 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns a year ago. Several studs like defensive lineman Wy’Kevious Thomas and safety Yam Banks also return to the defense and those guys are creeping up on the radars of NFL scouts.

This is a matchup that you’ll definitely want to keep an eye on in Saturday’s evening window as Yulman Stadium should be rocking with both Tulane and South AL fans in the house. Keep ESPNU on as one of your options.