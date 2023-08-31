Champions League 2023 draw: Group H teams, odds, picks, predictions

Group H in the 2023-24 Champions League will be headlined by Spanish giants Barcelona, along with a usually decent Porto side, a pesky Shakhtar Donetsk team and UCL newcomers Antwerp FC. Here’s how the pod sets up ahead of the competition.

Teams

Barcelona

FC Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

Antwerp FC

Odds to win group

TBD

Picks to advance from group: Barcelona, FC Porto

After being placed in a group with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan a year ago, this is a much more favorable setup for Barcelona. They should have a bit more separation in La Liga by the time Champions League matches start getting more important, so they can afford to focus more here. FC Porto have gotten off to a great start in Portugal’s Primeira Liga with three wins. Shakhtar Donetsk pulled off some stunners in last year’s group stage and could provide some more upsets here, but I’ll roll with Barcelona and Porto to get the job done.