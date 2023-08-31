 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Champions League 2023 draw: Group G teams, odds, picks, predictions

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League draw was held on Thursday, August 31. We break down what to know about Group G.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Reigning Champions League holds Manchester City will begin their title defense in Group G in 2023-24. They have one familiar opponent and two relatively unheralded squads to contend with for a place in the knockout round, but this is the competition where anything can happen. Here’s a look at how Group G shapes up.

Teams

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Crvena Zvedza

Young Boys

Odds to win group

Picks to advance from group: Manchester City, RB Leipzig

Pep Guardiola has to be sick of playing Leipzig in the Champions League at this point, but Man City have the most talent by far in this group and should have no trouble advancing. Leipzig have managed to develop young players well consistently, and still have a strong core featuring Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg, Lukas Klostermann and Yussuf Poulsen. Young Boys did pull off some stunners in last year’s group stage, but they don’t have the juice to advance ahead of Man City or Leipzig. Take the favorites to get the job done in this pod.

