Champions League 2023 draw: Group G teams, odds, picks, predictions

Reigning Champions League holds Manchester City will begin their title defense in Group G in 2023-24. They have one familiar opponent and two relatively unheralded squads to contend with for a place in the knockout round, but this is the competition where anything can happen. Here’s a look at how Group G shapes up.

Teams

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Crvena Zvedza

Young Boys

Odds to win group

TBD

Picks to advance from group: Manchester City, RB Leipzig

Pep Guardiola has to be sick of playing Leipzig in the Champions League at this point, but Man City have the most talent by far in this group and should have no trouble advancing. Leipzig have managed to develop young players well consistently, and still have a strong core featuring Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg, Lukas Klostermann and Yussuf Poulsen. Young Boys did pull off some stunners in last year’s group stage, but they don’t have the juice to advance ahead of Man City or Leipzig. Take the favorites to get the job done in this pod.