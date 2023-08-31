Champions League 2023 draw: Group F teams, odds, picks, predictions

Every soccer competition featuring a group stage tends to have a Group of Death and in the 2023-24 Champions League, that group is Group F. This pod features two regulars in this competition in PSG and AC Milan, but also has upstarts Borussia Dortmund and a red-hot Newcastle club. Here’s a look at how Group F sets up.

Teams

Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund

AC Milan

Newcastle United

Odds to win group

TBD

Picks to advance from group: Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan

It’s extremely difficult to make picks here, and picking PSG to advance is contingent on Kylian Mbappe giving 100% effort. The star forward is clearly on the way out after this season but the French club would like to have at least one more Champions League run with him before restructuring the whole thing. Dortmund are a fun club on the rise and have good talent across the board, but Milan strengthened their squad in a big way during the summer and should be confident after making last year’s semifinal. Newcastle have the talent to advance, but might focus more on keeping pace in the Premier League and could get spread thin across multiple competitions. PSG and Milan are the picks.