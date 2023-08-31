Champions League 2023 draw: Group E teams, odds, picks, predictions

Group E in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League doesn’t jump off the page in terms of big-name clubs, but there are some competitive outfits across the board which will make qualification to the knockout stage quite interesting. Here’s a look at how Group E shakes out.

Teams

Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid

Lazio

Celtic FC

Odds to win group

TBD

Picks to advance from group: Atletico Madrid, Feyenoord

If Group F is the Group of Death, Group E is next up. Atletico have been a Champions League menace under Diego Simeone, even if they haven’t won the title. Feyenoord are the reigning Dutch champions and made the quarterfinals in Europa League last year. Lazio have gotten off to a rough start in Serie A but have some top talents like Ciro Immobile and Daichi Kamada. Celtic have consistently been the most dominant club in the Scottish Premiership.

Atletico have the track record and talent to top this group, but the second position is much more difficult to predict. I’ll take Feyenoord to build on last season’s success and get to the knockout stage of this year’s Champions League tournament.