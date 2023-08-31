Champions League 2023 draw: Group D teams, odds, picks, predictions

Last year’s runners-up Inter Milan will attempt to get back to the final and take the last step in 2023-24 when they begin Champions League play in Group D. They’re being slotted with a tough Portuguese side in Benfica, an Austrian development machine and a La Liga side which made noise a season ago. Here’s a look at Group D.

Teams

Benfica

Inter Milan

FC Salzburg

Real Sociedad

Odds to win group

TBD

Picks to advance from group: Benfica, Inter Milan

Benfica have historically been solid in this competition and should be able to get past the other teams in this group. FC Salzburg will surely have some young talented players, but nobody like former stars Erling Haaland, Dayot Upamecano or Dominik Szobozlai. Real Sociedad are off to a rough start in La Liga with three draws, but could turn it around.

Inter Milan have plenty of issues right now, largely surrounding the future of Romelu Lukaku. However, they’ll still got a great 1-2 punch up top with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram while Yann Sommer is one of the top goalkeepers in the game. Despite some tension, they should be able to take care of business in this relatively light group.