Champions League 2023 draw: Group A teams, odds, picks, predictions

The UEFA Champions League group stage is set after today’s draw took place in Monaco. Group A is made up of Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray as the group stage gets underway in early September. Bayern Munich and Manchester United are the early favorites to make it out of the group stage but wilder things have happened. Here’s a look at how Group A was drawn.

Teams

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

FC Copenhagen

Galatasaray

Odds to win group

TBD

Picks to advance from group: Bayren Munich, Manchester United

No need to get cute here. Bayren Munich hold the German record for Champions League wins with six. They’re 2-0 through their first two Bundesliga matches this season, and have a scary offense led by new acquisition Harry Kane.

Man United will be looking to break their Champions League rut, as they haven’t made it past the round of 16 since they made it to the final in 2010-11. While Galatasaray (Turkish champions) have the makings of a cinderella, I think the favorites will make their presence felt here and advance.