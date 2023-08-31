How to watch Champions League draw on TV and via live stream

The UEFA Champions League is just around the corner, but we’ll find out who plays in which group even sooner than that with the group stage draw set to take place on Thursday. This year’s draw will be held at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco as 32 teams will find out who they’ll be playing against in this season’s competition.

Champions League 2023 draw

Date: Thursday, August 31

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Livestream: Paramount+, uefa.com

All 32 teams who have qualified for the tournament will be divided up and placed into four separate pots. Pot 1 contains last season’s Champions League and Europa League winners, as well as domestic league champions from around Europe. The rest of the pots are divided up based on club coefficient rankings, with the lowest ranked clubs placed in Pot 4.

Each group will be made up of one team from each pot. Teams from the same country can’t be drawn against each other in the group stage regardless of which pot they were placed in.

Manchester City will look to defend their title after knocking off Inter Milan in last season’s final to secure their first-ever UCL trophy. It was Erling Haaland’s first season in Manchester and he made quite the splash as he took home the Golden Boot award for his 12 goals scored in Champions League play. He also won the EPL Golden Boot while setting a new record for most goals in a single season with 36.

In addition to the draw, several awards will be handed out such as the 2022-23 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, which has come down to three nominees in Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and Lionel Messi.

The group stage is set to get under way in mid-September.