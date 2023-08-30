How to watch AEW Dynamite August 30 episode via live stream

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, IL.

A lot is happening in AEW this weekend as the company returns to the United States after last weekend’s momentous All In pay-per-view in London. There’s no time to waste as they now gear up for All Out taking place this Sunday at the United Center in Chicago. We shall see how they pull of the one week transition between ppv’s on tonight’s Dynamite.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, August 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Now Arena, Hoffman Estates, IL

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

All In was a huge night for both MJF and Adam Cole. The two opened the show by capturing the ROH World Tag Team Championships from Aussie Open and closed the show by facing each other for MJF’s AEW World Championship. The match ended when Roderick Strong interfered on Cole’s behalf and threw the world title belt in the ring. Cole refused to use it and the champ rolled him up to retain his title. Afterwards, the two friends hugged it out as the show went off the air. In the aftermath of All In, we’ll hear from Cole tonight and see if either him or his tag team partner will compete at All Out this Sunday.

Saraya is the new AEW Women’s World Champion as she defeated Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm to capture the title in her home country of England. The story coming out of this match appears to be a fracturing of the Outcasts as Ruby Soho entered the ring the settle tensions between Storm and Saraya, only for Storm to hit her with an elbow. Soon afterwards, Saraya sprayed Storm in the face with spray paint and put her down with the Night Cap to win the title. We’ll be sure to hear from the new champ tonight and see where the Outcasts stand as a group after All In.

Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita defeated the Golden Elite in their trios match at all in and it notably ended by Takeshita pinning Kenny Omega. At the post-show press conference afterwards, Don Callis officially requested a one-on-one bout between Takeshita and Omega at All Out and the AEW President Tony Khan made the match official. We’ll be sure to hear from both men just four days out from their hard-hitting bout at the United Center.

The Best Friends defeated the Blackpool Combat Club in their Stadium Stampede match at All In with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy getting the pinfall on Claudio Castagnoli. Having pinned Wheeler Yuta and Castagnoli, Cassidy stated in the post-show press conference his desire to pin Jon Moxley. Tony Khan then announced that tonight, Cassidy will defend the title against Penta El Zero Miedo and the winner will go on to defend the title against Moxley at All Out this Sunday. (Editor’s note: The booking of this is backwards. Why does the champ Cassidy have to earn a chance to defend his title against the challenger of his choice? Shouldn’t it be Mox vs. Penta in a No. 1 contender’s match? Or why not just announce Cassidy vs. Mox straight up for All Out? Khan literally made Takeshita vs. Omega official during the same press conference! Very bizarre.)

The Acclaimed and “Bad Ass” Billy Gunn are the new AEW World Trios Champions as they defeated the House of Black at All In. This feud involved Gunn leaving his boots in the ring to signal his retirement last month, only to be dragged back in to help his proteges after repeated attacks by the House of Black. They successfully ended the HOB’s long-reign to become the fourth set of trios champions in the company’s history. Anthony Bowens took to Twitter on Tuesday to tease that they had a surprise for Gunn on this week’s Dynamite, so we’ll see what they have in store tonight.

Five matches have already been announced for All Out and we’ll surely get more bouts confirmed on tonight’s show. We’ll see over the next few days how they work around CM Punk’s reported suspension due to his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.