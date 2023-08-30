Engineers notice structural issue at Nissan Stadium days before Tennessee vs. Virginia

The scheduled matchup between the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 1 of college football may need to move from its neutral site. The game was slated to take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, home of the Tennessee Titans. However, on Tuesday, engineers discovered a split in the concrete in the lower level of the stadium. This could force the game to move to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, the Vols’ home.

This morning, engineers at Nissan Stadium discovered a major separation in the lower level & immediately closed off access.



Early speculation has Tenn. & Virginia not being able to play there this Saturday. The game will be moved back to Neyland if this issue can’t be resolved. pic.twitter.com/1OYronzLOn — Richard G. West (@RGW_News) August 29, 2023

The Titans most recently hosted a preseason game on August 25 at Nissan, and have their 2023 home opener scheduled for Sunday, September 17, when they host the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Vols are already 28-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and that line may move even further if they are on their home turf. However, Nissan can’t be considered a completely neutral site, as it is still in Tennessee’s home state and is less than a three-hour drive from Neyland Stadium.