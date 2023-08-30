 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Engineers notice structural issue at Nissan Stadium days before Tennessee vs. Virginia

Vols game may move to Neyland Stadium after crack in lower bowl discovered at Nissan.

By Grace McDermott
Tennessee Spring Football Game Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The scheduled matchup between the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 1 of college football may need to move from its neutral site. The game was slated to take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, home of the Tennessee Titans. However, on Tuesday, engineers discovered a split in the concrete in the lower level of the stadium. This could force the game to move to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, the Vols’ home.

The Titans most recently hosted a preseason game on August 25 at Nissan, and have their 2023 home opener scheduled for Sunday, September 17, when they host the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Vols are already 28-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and that line may move even further if they are on their home turf. However, Nissan can’t be considered a completely neutral site, as it is still in Tennessee’s home state and is less than a three-hour drive from Neyland Stadium.

More From DraftKings Network