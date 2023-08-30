Pick on the Moneyline for Brewers-Cubs on August 30

The Milwaukee Brewers entered Tuesday on a nine-game winning steak and in control of the race in the National League Central and look to extend that advantage on Wednesday when the face the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field.

Milwaukee Brewers (-110, 7) vs. Chicago Cubs

The Cubs give Kyle Hendricks the start on the mound on Tuesday, who overall has a 3.80 ERA with just 1.6 walks and 0.9 home runs per nine innings allowed, but has a 3.97 fielding independent due to the high amounts of contact he allows.

Hendricks is getting only 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings and has had most of his issues occur at home, posting a 4.84 ERA with 1.3 home runs per nine innings allowed at home compared to a 2.89 ERA with 0.6 home runs per nine innings allowed.

Countering for the Brewers is Brandon Woodruff, who is making just his seventh start of the season after spending much of the early part of the season on the injured list.

For Woodruff, he has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six starts this season and in the month of August has posted a 3.57 ERA with with six home runs allowed across 22 2/3 innings in four starts, with much of the damage being done in his road start against the Texas Rangers, who lead the league in runs per game at home.

Overall for the season, the Cubs have the upper hand at the plate, ranked third in the National League with just under 5.1 runs per game while the Brewers are 18th among MLB teams with just over 4.4 runs per game and 23rd in road batting average at .232, but the Brewers have had a recent run scoring surge.

Entering Tuesday, the Brewers were averaging 5.2 runs per game since August 4, good for fourth in the National League in that span while the Cubs entered Tuesday averaging 4.5 runs per game in that same stretch.

Since the All-Star Break, the Brewers are third in the league in bullpen ERA with a 3.00 ERA while the Cubs have a 3.85 bullpen ERA in this span, which ranks 10th.

With Woodruff having a track record from as recently as last season of having second half of the season success after spending much of the first part of the season on the injured list and with the recent uptick in production from both the lineup and bullpen, the Brewers will continue their winning ways on Wednesday.

The Play: Brewers -110