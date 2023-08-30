Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, August 30

The Arizona Diamondbacks (69-64) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (82-49) will wrap up their three-game divisional series on Wednesday, August 30. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Arizona will start Brandon Pfaadt (1-6, 5.91 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 2.00).

The Dodgers are the -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are the +142 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5. Arizona will be off on Thursday and will welcome the Baltimore Orioles to town for a three-game weekend series on Friday. Los Angeles hosts the Atlanta Braves for a four-game weekend series starting Thursday.

Diamondbacks–Dodgers picks: Wednesday, August 30th

Injury report

Diamondbacks

N/A

Dodgers

Out: RP Joe Kelly (forearm), DH J.D., Martinez (groin), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Ryan Pepiot

Pfaadt will start his 14th career game on Wednesday. The former top prospect picked up his first career win in his last outing, pitching 5.1 innings against the Cincinnati Reds and allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out five and walking one.

Pepiot will make his third season appearance and first start on Wednesday. Through two combined outings, he has allowed just two earned runs over nine innings. Pepiot’s last time out was against the Cleveland Guardians, and he allowed just one earned on three hits over four innings of work.

Over/Under pick

The series’ first two games ended with 11 and 10 runs scored, respectively. Los Angeles has scored at least five runs in seven straight games. Arizona has scored at least four runs in four of its last five. The way these teams have been swinging the bat, I’m taking the over.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The last time Pfaadt pitched against the Dodgers, he allowed four earned runs on six hits in just 4.2 innings. Los Angeles is starting to build that playoff momentum and is hot at the plate. Even if Pepiot struggles in his first start of the season, the lineup should provide more than enough run support.

Pick: Los Angeles