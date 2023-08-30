Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Tigers on Wednesday, August 30

The New York Yankees (64-68) have been reduced to playing out the string of a lost 2023 season, but they’ll still have a chance to bag a sweep of the Detroit Tigers (59-73) in the final game of this three-game set. First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Gerrit Cole (11-4, 2.95 ERA) will look to bolster his AL Cy Young case for New York, while the Tigers give the ball to lefty Joey Wentz (2-10, 6.62).

Unsurprisingly given that pitching matchup, the Yankees enter as heavy -230 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Detroit at +190. The run total is set at 7.5.

Yankees-Tigers picks: Wednesday, August 30th

Injury report

Yankees

Out: 1B Anthony Rizzo (post-concussion symptoms), OF Billy McKinney (back), SP Nestor Cortes (rotator cuff), 3B Josh Donaldson (calf)

Tigers

Day to day: SP Matt Manning (back)

Out: RP Mason Englert (hip)

Starting pitchers

Gerrit Cole vs. Joey Wentz

Cole bounced back from his rough start against the Red Sox in a big way last time out, fanning 11 batters in 7.2 dominant innings in a win over the Rays last week. The righty now leads the league in both quality starts and starts in which he allows two runs or fewer, doing so in 20 of his 27 appearances so far this season. He may not have quite the electric arsenal he did in Houston, but his fastball had some extra giddy-up in Tampa, and he’s still the AL Cy Young favorite for a reason — his arsenal is as sturdy as anyone’s.

Wentz will carry an ugly 6.62 ERA and 1.628 WHIP into this contest, and righties in particular have lit him up to the tune of a .298/.354/.537 slash line — good news for a righty-heavy Yankees lineup. The lefty got lit up in his first start of August, allowing eight runs on 10 hits in just three innings against the Twins, but he bounced back last time out, spinning five shutout innings against the Guardians back on August 18. His struggles have largely shifted him out of Detroit’s rotation, though, and he’s only getting a start here to give Matt Manning an extra day of rest.

Over/Under pick

The Yankees’ offense has been profoundly disappointing this year, but they have hit lefties pretty well lately, with the second-best team OPS against southpaws in the month of August — which puts them in good position against Wentz and his .298/.354/.537 slash line allowed to righties. This is a dicey over with Cole on the other side, but I think New York can do most of the heavy lifting here with a relatively low number.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Don’t overthink this one. Cole vs. Wentz is not a fair fight, and I think the Yankees will finally be able to give their ace some reasonable run support in this spot.

Pick: Yankees -230