Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Rockies on Wednesday, August 30

The Atlanta Braves (86-45) and the Colorado Rockies (49-83) will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday, August 30, with Atlanta gunning for a sweep. First pitch from Coors Field in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:40 p.m. ET. Atlanta will start No. 7 prospect Darius Vines in his first Major League start, while Colorado counters with lefty Kyle Freeland (5-13, 5.00 ERA).

The Braves are the -245 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +200 underdogs, and the run total is set at 13.5. Atlanta will continue its road trip from here, starting a huge four-game weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Colorado will be off on Thursday and will welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to town for a three-game weekend series beginning Friday.

Braves-Rockies picks: Wednesday, August 30th

Injury report

Braves

Out: OF Sam Hilliard (heel)

Rockies

Day-to-day: SP Austin Gomber (back), 2B Brendan Rodgers (illness)

Out: SP Chase Anderson (shoulder), RP Tyler Kinley (elbow), OF/DH Kris Bryant (finger)

Starting pitchers

Darius Vines vs. Kyle Freeland

The 25-year-old Vines was drafted twice before being selected by Atlanta in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He has steadily made his way through the team’s Minor League system. This year, he spent time between the clubs’ rookie, High-A and Triple-A levels, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.70 ERA over nine starts this year. His above-average changeup is his best pitch, but with K/9s hovering in the mid 7s, it’s unclear whether he has a true swing-and-miss pitch at the Major League level.

Freeland will make his 26th start of the season. He faced the Braves back on June 15, which was an outing to forget. Freeland pitched only 4.1 innings and was tagged for seven earned runs on nine hits. He struck out one, walked three, and took the eighth loss of his season.

Over/Under pick

It’s been two very different games in this series. Atlanta won game one 14-4 and then won game two 3-1. The six games these teams have played against each other so far this season have ended with 11, nine, 12, 20, 18 and four runs scored, respectively. With this one being in the thin air in Denver, I’m taking the over — the Braves still banged out 15 hits yesterday, after all.

Pick: Over 13.5

Moneyline pick

It’s always tough to judge how a rookie starter will do in their MLB debut. Even if Vines struggles to adjust his first time out, Atlanta’s lineup should give him plenty of run support. Freeland also struggled against the Braves earlier this year and has allowed at least three earned runs in six consecutive starts.

Pick: Braves -245