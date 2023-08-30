Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Giants on Wednesday, August 30

After Alex Cobb came just one out away from history in last night’s win, the San Francisco Giants (69-63) look to polish off a sweep of the fading Cincinnati Reds (68-66) in the final game of this three-game set between NL Wild Card hopefuls. First pitch of Wednesday’s matinee is set for 3:45 p.m. ET. Cincy will turn to hard-throwing righty Hunter Greene (2-6, 5.06 ERA) to get them back on track, while the Giants give the ball to ace Logan Webb (9-10, 3.51).

San Francisco enters as -166 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Reds at +140. The run total is set at 7.5.

Reds-Giants picks: Wednesday, August 30

Injury report

Reds

Out: 2B Jonathan India (foot), OF Jake Fraley (toe), SS Matt McLain (oblique), SP Nick Lodolo (tibia), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), RP Tejay Antone, SS Kevin Newman (oblique), SP Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), SP Justin Dunn (shoulder), C Curt Casali (foot)

Giants

Day-To-Day: SP Carson Whisenhunt (elbow)

Out: SS Brandon Crawford (forearm), OF Michael Conforto (hamstring), SP Ross Stripling (back), OF Mitch Haniger (forearm), SP Antony DeSclafani (elbow), OF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), RP John Brebbia (hand), OF AJ Pollock (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Hunter Greene vs. Logan Webb

Greene was rolling before a hip injury landed him on the IL for over two months, and he hasn’t looked nearly the same since returning to Cincy’s rotation a couple weeks ago. The righty has allowed a whopping 14 runs (13 earned) on 15 hits and eight walks with just eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work, taking losses against both the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks. Greene still throws as hard as ever, but it’s clear that his command is still a bit rusty after so much time off — when he’s spotting his triple-digit heater up and above the zone and his slider down, he can be as good as anyone.

Webb was unfortunate enough to draw the Braves in consecutive starts over the past couple weeks, which went about as you’d expect (15 hits, nine runs, 11.1 innings). Against teams not named Atlanta, though, the righty has been a consummate workhorse, allowing three or fewer runs in 18 of his 27 outings this season and sitting just one behind Gerrit Cole for the Major League lead in quality starts. He fired seven innings of two-run ball in Cincy back in July, and his sinker/changeup combo has confounded hitters all year (league-high 61.3% ground-ball rate).

Over/Under pick

Greene could blow up and push us over this number all by himself, but he looked a bit better last time out, and I’m betting he’s even more improved the further away he gets from his IL stint. Both of these offenses rank in the bottom five in team OPS against right-handed pitching for the month, and if Greene can keep the Giants in check, Webb should have no problems against a Cincy lineup that just nearly got no-hit by an inferior pitcher last night.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

Webb is Mr. Reliable, and Greene is Mr. Boom or Bust. Especially given how little run support the Reds have provided lately, it’s awfully hard to trust Greene to be as good as he’ll need to be to outduel Webb here.

Pick: Giants -166