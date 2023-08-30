Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, August 30

A matinee-heavy slate around MLB on Wednesday means precious few games tonight — and slim pickings for those of you looking to set daily fantasy lineups. The main draw over at DraftKings DFS consists of just six games this evening, with action kicking off at 6:40 p.m. ET. Don’t worry, though: Despite a limited menu of options, we’re here to help you find value anyway with our three favorite team stacks of the day.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, August 30th

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Giancarlo Stanton ($4,800)

Gleyber Torres ($4,400)

DJ LeMahieu ($3,900)

Anthony Volpe ($3,600)

The Yankees’ offense has been profoundly disappointing this year, but they have hit lefties pretty well lately, with the second-best team OPS against southpaws in the month of August — and they have a dream matchup against Tigers left-hander Joey Wentz on Wednesday night. Wentz will carry an ugly 6.62 ERA and 1.628 WHIP into this contest, and righties in particular have lit him up to the tune of a .298/.354/.537 slash line. Stanton has been up-and-down of late, but this is exactly the kind of soft-tossing lefty he typically feasts on. Torres has homered in each of the last two games and carries an 1.120 OPS over his last 10, while LeMahieu (four homers in his last 10) and Volpe (two homers in his last three games) have both been swinging hot bats as well.

Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets

Marcus Semien ($6,100)

Adolis Garcia ($5,600)

Nathaniel Lowe ($4,600)

Robbie Grossman ($3,000)

Again, this is a bet on a struggling offense coming through in a smash spot. The Rangers have fallen off dramatically at the plate in August, but they should still be able to put up a crooked number against Mets righty Denyi Reyes, who’s being called up to make just his third start this season and the fourth of his career. His prior two outings with the Mets were disasters: Reyes was shelled for 10 runs on 13 hits in just 5.2 innings, all against the Braves. While it’s tempting to just chalk that up to Atlanta being Atlanta, it’s worth noting that the right-hander has also pitched to an ugly 5.80 ERA down at Triple-A this season — we just don’t have very much evidence that he’s a Major League-caliber starter. This is an ideal spot for Semien and Garcia to bust out of their recent funks, while Lowe (.908 OPS over his last 10) and Grossman (.829) offer a bit of salary relief and plenty of upside with the platoon advantage.

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies

Austin Riley ($6,300)

Ozzie Albies ($5,900)

Marcell Ozuna ($5,200)

Orlando Arcia ($4,600)

This one will cost you, but if you want to punt pitching tonight, there figure to be a ton of runs scored when the Braves wrap up their trip to Coors Field. Atlanta only scored three runs last night, but they still banged out 15 hits — raising their total over the last two games to a whopping 31 (!). Baseball’s best offense should feast again facing Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland, who’s given up a .902 OPS to right-handed batters so far this year. Riley, Albies and Ozuna each tallied multi-hit games yesterday, with Ozuna in particular tearing the cover off the ball recently (1.550 OPS over his last 10). Albies has a 1.028 OPS against southpaws this season, while Arcia is a sneaky play as a guaranteed starter who’s also thrived with the platoon advantage (1.092 OPS against lefties).