Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Orioles on Wednesday, August 30

The Chicago White Sox (52-81) look to salvage the final game of their three-game set against the AL-leading Baltimore Orioles (83-49) on Wednesday, August 30. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Righty Dylan Cease (5-7, 4.81 ERA) will take the mound for the White Sox, while Kyle Gibson (13-7, 4.89 ERA) gets the ball for the Orioles.

Baltimore enters as -180 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Chicago coming in at +150. The total is set at 9.

White Sox-Orioles picks: Wednesday, August 30

Injury report

White Sox

Out: C Seby Zavala (strained left oblique), RP Garrett Crochet (left shoulder inflammation)

Orioles

Out: RP Felix Bautista (right elbow), OF Aaron Hicks (low back strain), SP John Means (Tommy John surgery), RP Keegan Akin (lower back discomfort), RP Dillon Tate (right elbow flexor strain)

Starting pitchers

Dylan Cease vs. Kyle Gibson

Cease looked to be hitting his stride earlier this summer, but it’s been a rough month for the righty, who has an 8.22 ERA over five starts in August. In his latest outing, he let up eight earned runs in 4.1 innings to the Oakland Athletics. In his most recent road start, he conceded four earned runs in 4.2 innings against the Rockies. Earlier this season, he let up four runs — two earned — in six innings against the Orioles.

Gibson had a rough outing at the beginning of August, but has gotten back on track since. In his most recent start, he kept the Blue Jays to three earned runs in eight innings, recording eight strikeouts. However, he struggled against the White Sox earlier this season, conceding seven hits and four earned runs in 5.1 innings, recording just a single strikeout in the start.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 9 and 12, both driven by the Orioles’ back-to-back nine-run outings. With two pitchers that weren’t able to control these opposing batting lineups earlier this season, the over looks like an easy pick. Baltimore will have little issue starting strong against Cease, and the South Siders should be able to grab a few from Gibson as well.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

I don’t think the Orioles will have an issue winning this one, even with Gibson’s performance earlier this season. It may be a bit closer, but Baltimore won the first two games, 9-0 and 9-3, and have won nine of their last 11. The Sox continue to limp through the season, and Cease has taken some big hits this month.

Pick: Orioles -180