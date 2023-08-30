Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Phillies on Wednesday, August 30

The Los Angeles Angels (63-70) look to avoid a sweep as they take on the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies (74-58) in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, August 30. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. It’ll be a battle of lefties on the mound, as Reid Detmers (3-10, 5.03 ERA) goes for the Angels while Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.33) will pitch for the Phillies.

Philly enters as -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Los Angeles coming in at +145. The total is set at 9.

Angels-Phillies picks: Wednesday, August 30

Injury report

Angels

Day to day: 1B Nolan Schanuel (illness)

Out: SP Chase Silseth (head), SS Zach Neto (back), OF Mike Trout (wrist), C Matt Thaiss (shoulder), 1B C.J. Cron (back), SP/RP Jose Suarez (shoulder), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), INF Gio Urshela (pelvis), OF Taylor Ward (facial fracture), OF Jo Adell (oblique)

Phillies

Out: SP Ranger Suarez (hamstring), OF Christian Pache (elbow/knee)

Starting pitchers

Reid Detmers vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Detmers has had his worst month yet this year, with an 8.08 ERA over four starts in August. He started the month by letting up 14 earned runs in 6.1 innings in his first two starts. He then put together a very impressive performance against the Rangers, keeping them runless over 7.1 innings. In his latest start, though, he conceded four earned runs in five innings against the Reds, recording three strikeouts and letting up seven hits.

Sanchez had a rough start to August, but has settled since then. In his latest start, he let up two earned runs in six innings, recording six strikeouts. However, he also allowed five hits. His strikeout numbers are solid, but the sinkerballer is really leaning on the rest of the defense as he lets up a fair amount of hits each game.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 10 and 19, and I think we’re going to see a continuation of that high-scoring trend in this afternoon’s game. The Phillies’ offense has been on fire this month, and shouldn’t have an issue going up against Detmers on their home turf. After a 12-run performance yesterday, the over seems like a safe bet. The Angels should also be able to add a few off of Sanchez.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Phillies won the first and second games of the series, and will be going for the sweep here.. Detmers has struggled this month, and the Phillies have won seven of their last eight games as their offense picks up the pace. After scoring 12 runs yesterday, go ahead and bet on Sanchez and the Phillies. They’ve been able to back Sanchez up on defense when he needs it, and have risen to the top 10 in runs per game.

Pick: Phillies -175