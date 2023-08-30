How to watch Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula in women’s doubles first round of the 2023 US Open

The 2023 US Open got underway Monday, but Wednesday brings the start of doubles competition. Numerous big names will be competing, but arguably the most prominent doubles pair will be Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff in the women’s draw.

The pair are seeded third in the women’s doubles tournament and will play their first match at approximately 3 p.m. ET in the Grandstand location. They’ll face fellow Americans Quinn Gleason and Elizabeth Mandlik with ESPN+ offering complete coverage and ESPN likely cutting into the match.

Pegula and Gauff won their first doubles title at the 2022 Qatar Open. Since then, they’ve reached the finals of the 2022 French Open and the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open and French Open. Gleason and Mandlik have primarily gained doubles experience in the ITG Women’s Circuit.

Gauff and Pegula are -2500 favorites to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Gleason and Mandlik are +1100.