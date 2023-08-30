Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: Picks, predictions, how to watch MLS match

Nashville SC will get a chance at redemption against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami FC as the two sides meet up in MLS play for the first time. Just less than two weeks ago, Miami won their first-ever trophy when they ousted Nashville in the Leagues Cup final in a penalty shootout. This time, Messi’s side will be hosting as they look for another win over the Boys in Gold with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday from DRV PNK Stadium.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Inter Miami v. Nashville SC

Date: Wednesday, August 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Moneyline odds

Inter Miami: -200

Draw: +340

Nashville SC: +450

Moneyline pick: Inter Miami -200

Inter Miami didn’t miss a beat after they won the Leagues Cup final in Nashville, going on to beat Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinal, followed by a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls in their return to MLS play. Messi was rested at Red Bull Arena, coming off the bench along with Sergio Busquets in the 60th minute to make his MLS debut. Already carrying a 1-0 lead thanks to Diego Gomez’s 37th-minute goal, Messi continued his scoring streak with an 89th-minute goal to put the icing on the cake for the Herons.

Nashville may be suffering from a bit of a Leagues Cup hangover as they dropped their first match back in MLS play to Atlanta, who issued a 4-0 hammering at home. To make matters worse, Nashville will be without star defender Walker Zimmerman, who missed the Atlanta match due to a hip injury and isn’t expected back until later in September.

I wouldn’t bet against Miami until they start showing signs of slowing down. Even then, all it takes is a few seconds of brilliance from Messi and the gang to find a goal when they most need it, as he’s done more than once for his new club. Take the home side to get all three points in this Leagues Cup final rematch.