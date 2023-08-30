What day is the 2023-24 Champions League draw and where will it take place?

Top flight leagues are back in session all across Europe, and that means the UEFA Champions League is just around the corner. Before that gets underway, we’ll need to get the group stage draw out of the way first to determine which teams will be playing in which groups.

The draw for the 2023-24 UCL is set for Thursday, August 31 at 12 p.m. ET from the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. All 32 teams are split into four pots of eight teams, with Pot 1 holding last year’s UCL and UEL winners along with domestic league champions from around Europe. The teams in the rest of the pots are split up by club coefficient rankings, with Pot 4 holding the lowest-ranked clubs. Each group is made up of four teams, determined by drawing one name from each pot.

Last season’s UCL champions Manchester City will look to defend their title after defeating Serie A side Inter Milan with a 1-0 final score. Man City went on to win the treble, adding the Premier League trophy and the FA Cup title to the list of accolades achieved during Erling Haaland’s first season with the team.

Champions League 2023 draw

Date: Thursday, August 31

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Grimaldi Forum Monaco

TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Livestream: Paramount+, uefa.com