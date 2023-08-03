 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Big 12 approves Arizona for membership. Are Utah, Arizona State next?

The Big 12 fires another shot west. Is the implosion of the Pac-12 just a matter of time?

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Head Coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats speaks with the media at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports says the Big 12 has already approved the University of Arizona for membership in the league. If the school chooses to leave the Pac-12, they will have a home alongside another former conference member in Colorado.

The question now becomes does the Arizona Board of Regents ask that both the Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils be permitted to join to keep both the flagship institutions of the state together? The BoR met in executive session again on Thursday to continue hearing legal opinions on a potential exit.

This comes in the wake of a future media rights presentation from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff that underwhelmed the league’s membership. With UCLA and USC on their way to the Big Ten after the 2023-24 season, the remaining schools were offered in the low $20 million per year range by Apple for a streaming product. Utah is also rumored to be considering making the leap to the Texas-based league.

Oregon and Washington are also in contact with the Big Ten about possibly joining UCLA and USC in the cross-country league.

The remaining schools in what could become the Pac-4 very soon, Cal, Stanford, Oregon State, and Washington State, are likely looking at expansion or merger options as well.

More From DraftKings Network