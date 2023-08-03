How did Browns rookie WR Cedric Tillman perform in Hall of Fame Game?

The Cleveland Browns took on the New York Jets in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game. This means they will also get an extra preseason game to test their depth and see who should make the 53-man regular season team and practice squad. With the expected Week 1 starters on the sideline, rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman got to lead the charge as the WR1.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for the Browns rookie in Week 1 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Cedric Tillman’s Week 1 stat line

Tillman played most of the game but couldn’t stay on the same page with quarterback Kellen Mond. He brought in two of his three targets for 35 yards.

How did Cedric Tillman perform in Week 1?

Tillman is projected to be behind Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore on the depth chart, so he must put forth some more impressive game film to carve out an early-season role in the offense.