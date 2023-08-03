Yankees place 1B Anthony Rizzo on the IL with ‘likely’ concussion

Just when it seems like things can’t get any worse for the 2023 New York Yankees, somehow a new rock bottom emerges. Today’s bit of bad news: First baseman Anthony Rizzo has been placed on the 10-day IL with what the team is calling a “likely” concussion.

Aaron Boone said Anthony Rizzo is going on the IL with a “likely concussion” that they’ve traced back to the Tatis collision. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) August 3, 2023

For those who may not remember, the Tatis collision referenced in the tweet above refers to an incident at first base between Rizzo and San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. ... all the way back in late May.

Tatis hip got rizzo on the face/head. pic.twitter.com/gI9GLhRqwo — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) May 28, 2023

At the time, Rizzo left the game and was out for the next few days with what was diagnosed as a neck injury. He returned soon after, though, without any reports of anything like a concussion. According to manager Aaron Boone, Rizzo passed all the league’s concussion protocols, but he’d lately started complaining of fogginess:

Anthony Rizzo is going on the IL with a "likely" concussion that can be traced back to his collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. back in May



"He went through MLB, all the testing immediately [after the Tatis collision]. Of late, started to complain [about] being foggy" pic.twitter.com/Y1QpqJL8LH — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 3, 2023

Obviously it’s tough to draw any conclusions, but the numbers would certainly support the theory that Rizzo has been battling an injury since the Tatis collision. At the conclusion of games that day, Rizzo was probably the Yankees’ best hitter not named Aaron Judge, slashing .304/.376/.505 with 11 homers through 53 games. Since returning to action on June 2, however, he’s been stuck in probably the worst slump of his enter career: a .172/.271/.225 slash line with just one homer, nine RBI and 44 strikeouts in 46 games.

Granted, Rizzo has always been a streaky player, capable of prolonged cold spells. This, though, felt like something different: Even his batting eye, long among the best in the game, began to deteriorate, with uncharacteristic takes and uncompetitive swings and misses. The Yankees haven’t offered any sort of timeline for Rizzo’s return, and likely won’t until they see how he responds to rest. Jake Bauers and DJ LeMahieu figure to man first base in his absence for New York, which enters play on Thursday three back in the loss column of the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot.