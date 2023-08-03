Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul press conference turns into on-stage brawl

The upcoming Jake Paul-Nate Diaz PPV fight has had some interesting promotion thus far, including Diaz leaving a face-to-face interview with Paul a minute into it.

But during the final press conference before Saturday’s fight, the theatrics began as a brawl broke out between entourage members on both sides.

The video is inconclusive about who started the fight, but it looks like Nick Diaz, Nate’s older brother and a former MMA champion in WEC and Strikeforce, threw one of the first punches.

Paul and Diaz will face Saturday night from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas in a 10-round fight contested at the cruiserweight division. Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) is looking to bounce back from the first loss of his career to Tommy Fury. Diaz is making his pro boxing debut after amassing a 21-13 record in MMA. ESPN+ PPV is handling the broadcast. The fight is $59.99.

Paul is a -390 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Diaz is the underdog at +280.