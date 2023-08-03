 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul press conference turns into on-stage brawl

It looks like Diaz got some shots in against security, and we’ll get all the angles here as they happen.

Jake Paul attends Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat on May 6, 2023 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. dPhoto by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The upcoming Jake Paul-Nate Diaz PPV fight has had some interesting promotion thus far, including Diaz leaving a face-to-face interview with Paul a minute into it.

But during the final press conference before Saturday’s fight, the theatrics began as a brawl broke out between entourage members on both sides.

The video is inconclusive about who started the fight, but it looks like Nick Diaz, Nate’s older brother and a former MMA champion in WEC and Strikeforce, threw one of the first punches.

Paul and Diaz will face Saturday night from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas in a 10-round fight contested at the cruiserweight division. Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) is looking to bounce back from the first loss of his career to Tommy Fury. Diaz is making his pro boxing debut after amassing a 21-13 record in MMA. ESPN+ PPV is handling the broadcast. The fight is $59.99.

Paul is a -390 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Diaz is the underdog at +280.

