Opening odds for Colombia vs. Jamaica matchup in World Cup 2023 round of 16

Group H winners Colombia will meet with Group F runners-up Jamaica in the round of 16 at the 2023 women’s World Cup. Colombia topped a group expected to be dominated by Germany, while Jamaica held off a mighty Brazilian side to secure qualification. Here’s a look at the opening odds for this contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colombia vs. Jamaica moneyline odds (regular time)

Colombia: -110

Draw: +210

Jamaica: +310

Early pick: Jamaica +310

Jamaica didn’t allow a single goal during the group stage despite playing some top teams like France and Brazil. That alone should be reason to back the Caribbean side. Khadija Shaw remains one of the top scorers in the game and if she can break through Colombia’s defense even once, that could be enough to give Jamaica the win.

Colombia vs. Jamaica odds to advance

Colombia: TBD

Jamaica: TBD

Early pick: Jamaica

As mentioned above, Jamaica’s defense has been awesome in the World Cup. Colombia had a lackluster showing against Morocco, although they could’ve been complacent knowing they had a spot in the knockout stage relatively secured. Still, Jamaica seems like the more confident side heading into this match.