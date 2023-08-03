Opening odds for France vs. Morocco matchup in World Cup 2023 round of 16

We have a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal in the 2023 women’s World Cup round of 16 with France taking on Morocco. France won Group F behind a 6-3 victory over Panama, while Morocco pulled off the 1-0 upset over Colombia to secure a spot in the knockout stage as the Group H runner-up. Here’s a look at the opening odds for this contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France vs. Morocco moneyline odds (regular time)

France: -900

Draw: +750

Morocco: +1300

Early pick: Draw +750

Morocco come into this game with plenty of confidence, and haven’t given up a goal after getting trounced by Germany in the opener. France come into this contest after tallying six goals against Panama but only scored two goals in the first two group games. There’s a little bit of give and take with form here, but there’s too much value in the draw to pass it up.

France vs. Morocco odds to advance

France: TBD

Morocco: TBD

Early pick: France

When it’s all said and done, France should be able to eventually defeat Morocco in this encounter. Les Bleues have more talent and are more experienced in pressure moments, so they are better suited to advance the longer this contest goes.