Who will Morocco play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

2023 women’s World Cup debutants Morocco were not given much of a chance after getting blown out by Germany in the opening group stage match, but the Atlas Lionesses kept fighting and are now headed to the knockout round. Morocco got the win over Colombia in the final group stage game and saw South Korea draw with Germany to send the African side through. Here’s a look at who they’ll be playing in the knockout round.

As the Group H runner-up, Morocco will now play the Group F winner in the round of 16. That is France, who needed a win or draw in the final match to ensure qualification. The French are coming off a huge win over Panama, but might have a tougher time scoring against this Morocco defense which has improved since the opener.

After the men’s side made a run to the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup, let’s see if the women’s team can pull off something similar.