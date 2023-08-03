Who will Colombia play in round of 16 of World Cup 2023?

Colombia have topped Group H at the 2023 women’s World Cup despite losing their final group stage match against Morocco, thanks to a superior goal differential from their first two contests. They are now moving on to the knockout stage. Here’s a look at their opponent in the round of 16.

As the Group H winner, Colombia will face the runner-up from Group F. That is Jamaica, who stunned Brazil in the final group stage match to secure a place in the round of 16.

This is the second time Colombia has made the knockout stage in its history, although both instances have come recently. The Colombians made the round of 16 at the 2015 World Cup, but failed to qualify in 2019. They’ve managed to get back to the knockout stage in 2023 and will now hope to put together a better run than their 2015 campaign.