Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Cubs on Thursday, August 3

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs are set to wrap up their four-game, midweek series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Luke Weaver (2-3, 6.80 ERA) will start for the Reds while Jameson Taillon (5-6, 5.46) will get the nod for the Cubbies.

Chicago enters the game as a -162 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cincinnati is a +136 underdog. The run total is set at 10.5.

Reds-Cubs picks: Thursday, August 3

Injury report

Reds

Out: 2B Jonathan India (heel), SP Nick Lodolo (lower leg), SP Hunter Greene (hip), SP Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), SP Ben Lively (pectoral), SP Justin Dunn (shoulder), RP Tejay Antone (elbow), RP Reiver Sanmartin (elbow)

Cubs

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (hip), RP Nick Burdi (appendectomy), RP Ethan Roberts (elbow), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Luke Weaver vs. Jameson Taillon

Weaver was a hard-luck loser in his start against the Dodgers last Saturday, taking the L despite yielding just one earned run through six innings of work. It was his best start since May and his two hits allowed were the fewest he’s yielded all season. Tonight, he’ll try to overcome a Cubs lineup that is collectively batting .326 against him.

Taillon had an excellent month of July, going 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA through five starts during the month. He took full advantage of going up against the struggling Cardinals in his previous two starts, yielding just two earned runs through 11.2 combined innings of work against Chicago’s rivals. He’ll try to do better at home tonight as he owns a 2-4 record with a poor 6.43 ERA at Wrigley this season.

Over/Under pick

The Chicago offense is on fire right now as it’s clobbered Cincy for 36 runs these past two nights. I’ll bank on the Cubs carrying some of that momentum into tonight and while they might not crack double-digits, they’ll more than carry their weight to trigger the over.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

Chicago has been the hottest team in the National League since the All-Star break and has made major strides in the NL Central standings. Their batters have been locked in all week and I’ll take them to clinch the series victory tonight.

Pick: Cubs