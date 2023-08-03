Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Yankees on Thursday, August 3

The Houston Astros (62-47) take on the New York Yankees (56-52) Thursday in a battle of two teams going different direction. The Astros, who are fresh off a sweep of the Cleveland Guardians that featured a no-hitter, are 7-3 in their last 10 games and a half-game away from taking the lead in the AL West, while the Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 and currently sit in the AL East basement. Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.33 ERA) will take the bump for Houston, while Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.39 ERA) is starting for New York. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The Astros are -112 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees are at -108. The total is set at 9.

Astros-Yankees picks: Thursday, August 3

Injury report

Astros

Out: SP Jose Urquidy (right shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery)

Yankees

Out: 3B Josh Donaldson (right calf strain), SP Nestor Cortes (left rotator cuff strain)

Starting pitchers

Cristian Javier vs. Clarke Schmidt

Javier’s had a bit of a tough go of it lately, as he recorded a 6.86 ERA in his four July starts. That said, he’s 1-0 with a 0.60 ERA in 15 career innings against the Yankees, and ranks in the 61st percentile in hard-hit rate. He’s been solid over his last two starts, and if he’s turned the corner, Houston’s rotation can match up with anyone’s.

Despite entering the season as the least experienced member of the Yankees’ rotation, Schmidt’s held his own this season amid a staff that’s been decimated with injuries. Schmidt’s gone at least five innings in six of his last seven starts, and has picked up the win in his last three starts despite allowing three runs in two of the three outings.

Over/Under pick

The Yankees offense is a bit of a mess (they’ve scored three runs in just two of their last eight games), which has me leaning towards the under. While there’s a chance both pitchers could give up runs in bunches, I’m thinking the Yankees’ offensive ineptitude keeps this low-scoring.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

I’m taking the Astros for the same reasons listed above. They have the better starter on the mound, and have been playing above-average baseball for most of the last month.

Pick: Astros