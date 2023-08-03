Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Blue Jays on Thursday, August 3

After slugging their way to wins over the Blue Jays on Monday and Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles (66-42) will look to secure a series win over their division rival with a win on Thursday, August 3. Jack Flaherty (7-6, 4.43 ERA) gets the nod for the Orioles in his Baltimore debut, while Kevin Gausman (8-5, 3.10 ERA) is starting for the Blue Jays. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 3:07 p.m ET

Toronto enters as -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Baltimore is a +136 underdog. The total is set at 8.

Orioles-Blue Jays picks: Thursday, August 3

Injury report

Orioles

Out: SP Keegan Akin (lower back discomfort), OF Cedric Mullins (right adductor groin strain), OF Aaron Hicks (left hamstring strain)

Blue Jays

Out: SS Bo Bichette (right patellar tendinitis), RP Jordan Romano (lower back inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Jack Flaherty vs. Kevin Gausman

Flaherty, who was acquired from the Cardinals at the trade deadline, tallied a 4.43 ERA in 109.2 innings prior to the trade, and allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings against the Diamondbacks in his last start with St. Louis. He opened his season against the Blue Jays, tossing five scoreless innings in a win on April 1.

Gausman, who missed two weeks in July with left side discomfort, put together his 15th quality start of the season his last time out (third-best in baseball) by allowing one run in six innings against the Angels while striking out nine. While this’ll be his first start against the Orioles this season, he owns a 4.76 ERA in 17 career innings against the franchise. He ranks in the 95th percentile in strikeout rate and the 82nd percentile in walk rate.

Over/Under pick

Flaherty and Gausman have already matched up against each other this season (albeit with Flaherty on a different team) in a game that totaled six runs. With that background in mind, I’m betting on the under to hit for the third time in four games this series.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Although Flaherty’s time in St. Louis was marked by inconsistency, he never shied away from the big moments. I think he makes the most of his first big moment as an Oriole.

Pick: Orioles