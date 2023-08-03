Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, August 3

A lighter Thursday schedule plus several matinee starts means a much smaller menu than usual for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups tonight, with the main slate over at DraftKings DFS consisting of just six games getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so few options to choose from, here are three teams we recommend stacking to give you plenty of upside.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, August 3

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

Cody Bellinger ($5,200)

Christopher Morel ($5,000)

Jeimer Candelario ($4,200)

Ian Happ ($3,300)

Sure does seem like Cincy could’ve used a pitcher or two at the trade deadline, no? The Cubs have busted out the bats in a big way over the last two nights, with a whopping 36 combined runs. And with Reds righty Luke Weaver and his 6.80 ERA taking the mound for the finale on Thursday, the offensive onslaught should continue. Weaver has nearly as many home runs allowed (9) as strikeouts (12) over his last five starts, and Bellinger (.898 OPS over his last 10 games), Morel (1.009), Candelario (back-to-back four-hit games since coming to Chicago) and Happ (two homers last night) carry huge upside without breaking the bank.

Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Byron Buxton ($5,200)

Carlos Correa ($4,700)

Donovan Solano ($2,700)

Ryan Jeffers ($2,500)

Minnesota’s offense has been struggling a bit lately, but like we said, there aren’t a ton of options tonight — and Cardinals lefty Matthew Liberatore gives just about any lineup the chance to break out. Thrust back into St. Louis’ rotation with Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery dealt at the trade deadline, Liberatore has struggled mightily in the Majors this year, with a 6.75 ERA and 1.85 WHIP across nine appearances (eight starts). He’s especially been torched by righties (.952 OPS allowed), so let’s stack four of the Twins’ best right-handed bats as Minnesota looks to snap out of its recent swoon.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics

Mookie Betts ($6,200)

Will Smith ($5,600)

Amed Rosario ($3,900)

Chris Taylor ($3,300)

Oakland lefty JP Sears has been a relatively bright spot for the A’s this year, but he’s also allowed six homers over his last three starts — and this Dodgers lineup can hit just about anybody when they’re rolling. Betts and Smith are among the priciest options on the slate, but they also come with massive upside plus the platoon advantage. Rosario (.935 OPS over his last 10 games) and Taylor (.843 OPS, seven homers against lefties) will allow you to fit them into your budget without dragging your lineup down.