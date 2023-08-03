Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, August 3

Thursday means a lighter slate around MLB, but there’s still plenty to watch from a starting pitching perspective — including Shohei Ohtani taking the mound as well as Max Scherzer, Jack Flaherty and Michael Lorenzen debuting with their new teams. There’s also some value to be had for your fantasy baseball lineups, so let’s break it all down with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, August 3

Pitchers to stream

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — The Los Angeles Dodgers are never a team to be trifled with, but Sears just conquered Coors Field in his last outing (one run, five Ks over five innings) and given his elite four-seamer and legit slider, I think he’s worth the risk on Thursday. The lefty pitched to a 3.07 ERA in July and has allowed more than three runs just three times since the start of May, and the Dodgers are a bit less imposing against southpaws than righties.

Johnny Cueto, Miami Marlins — What’s gotten into Cueto? The righty has turned back the clock since his return from the IL, with a 3.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP over three starts. The Philadelphia Phillies have been mediocre against righties all year (23rd in team wRC+ against right-handed pitching since the start of July). If the veteran is spotting his four-seamer up and above the zone again, he should thrive.

Bryan Woo, Los Angeles Angels — The Angels remain a very right-handed lineup — Shohei Ohtani the obvious exception — and Woo’s electric four-seamer/slider combination carries real strikeout upside here. The floor is a bit lower than you’d like (Woo’s struggled over his last three starts) but if you’re willing to roll the dice, he could come through — he’s fanned seven or more batters six times already this season.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, August 3.