Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Wyndham Championship

The 2023 Wyndham Championship continues into Friday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. There will be a cut heading into the weekend after 36 holes wrap up on Friday. Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, and 2022 Wyndham runner-up Sungjae Im are all part of the field in North Carolina.
This is the final event before the FedExCup playoffs begin, which means that it is also the last chance to earn FedExCup points and qualify for the playoff events.
The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Friday Featured Groups:
7:23 a.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Harris English, Zach Johnson
7:34 a.m. ET: JT Poston, Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson
7:45 a.m. ET: Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis
12:38 p.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns, Stewart Cink
12:49 p.m. ET: Billy Horschel, Gary Woodland, Kevin Streelman
1:00 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Friday.
2023 Wyndham Championship Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Doc Redman
|Austin Smotherman
|Paul Haley II
|6:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Danny Willett
|Nick Watney
|Mark Hubbard
|7:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|James Hahn
|Andrew Novak
|7:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Robby Shelton
|Justin Suh
|Sam Stevens
|7:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Patton Kizzire
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Greyson Sigg
|7:12 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Eckroat
|Ben Griffin
|Carson Young
|7:23 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cameron Champ
|Martin Laird
|Matt Kuchar
|7:23 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Chris Kirk
|Harris English
|Zach Johnson
|7:34 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Svensson
|Ryan Brehm
|Lucas Glover
|7:34 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Si Woo Kim
|J.T. Poston
|Webb Simpson
|7:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Garrick Higgo
|Richy Werenski
|Andrew Landry
|7:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Henley
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Cam Davis
|7:56 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sungjae Im
|Erik van Rooyen
|Tyler Duncan
|7:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Vincent Norrman
|Luke Donald
|Alex Noren
|8:07 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Henrik Norlander
|Aaron Rai
|8:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Zac Blair
|Justin Lower
|8:18 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Putnam
|Wesley Bryan
|Matt NeSmith
|8:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Martin
|Jonathan Byrd
|Denny McCarthy
|8:29 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kelly Kraft
|Alex Smalley
|Will Gordon
|8:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Schenk
|Taylor Pendrith
|S.H. Kim
|8:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Hadwin
|Brian Stuard
|Kyle Reifers
|8:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Patrick Rodgers
|Byeong Hun An
|8:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Trevor Werbylo
|8:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Trevor Cone
|Brandon Matthews
|9:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Roy
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Joey Lane
|9:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Matti Schmid
|Brent Grant
|Peter Kuest
|12:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Harry Hall
|Harrison Endycott
|12:05 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Troy Merritt
|Ryan Moore
|Brandon Wu
|12:16 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Dufner
|Russell Knox
|Kevin Yu
|12:16 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Harry Higgs
|Stephan Jaeger
|12:27 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Baddeley
|David Lingmerth
|Dylan Wu
|12:27 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chesson Hadley
|Tommy Gainey
|Eric Cole
|12:38 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Akshay Bhatia
|Sam Burns
|Stewart Cink
|12:38 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chez Reavie
|Jim Herman
|Brendon Todd
|12:49 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Billy Horschel
|Gary Woodland
|Kevin Streelman
|12:49 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nico Echavarria
|Trey Mullinax
|Brian Gay
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Justin Thomas
|Adam Scott
|Shane Lowry
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Wallace
|Chad Ramey
|Robert Streb
|1:11 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Moore
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Joel Dahmen
|1:11 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Davis Riley
|Brandt Snedeker
|Scott Stallings
|1:22 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Hardy
|K.H. Lee
|J.J. Spaun
|1:22 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Jimmy Walker
|Peter Malnati
|Sam Ryder
|1:33 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Beau Hossler
|Thomas Detry
|Callum Tarren
|1:33 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Doug Ghim
|Kramer Hickok
|David Lipsky
|1:44 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Ben Taylor
|Davis Thompson
|1:44 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Palmer
|Max McGreevy
|Tyson Alexander
|1:55 PM
|Tee No. 1
|C.T. Pan
|Brice Garnett
|Matthias Schwab
|1:55 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Rory Sabbatini
|Cameron Percy
|Hank Lebioda
|2:06 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tano Goya
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Ryan Gerard
|2:06 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Cook
|Charley Hoffman
|MJ Daffue
|2:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ludvig Aberg
|Carl Yuan
|Sam Bennett
|2:17 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Zecheng Dou
|Augusto Núñez
|Jon Mayer