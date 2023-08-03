Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Wyndham Championship

The 2023 Wyndham Championship continues into Friday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. There will be a cut heading into the weekend after 36 holes wrap up on Friday. Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, and 2022 Wyndham runner-up Sungjae Im are all part of the field in North Carolina.

This is the final event before the FedExCup playoffs begin, which means that it is also the last chance to earn FedExCup points and qualify for the playoff events.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Friday Featured Groups:

7:23 a.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Harris English, Zach Johnson

7:34 a.m. ET: JT Poston, Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson

7:45 a.m. ET: Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis

12:38 p.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns, Stewart Cink

12:49 p.m. ET: Billy Horschel, Gary Woodland, Kevin Streelman

1:00 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Friday.