Jets vs. Browns: Odds for 2023 Hall of Fame Game

The 2023 NFL football season officially kicks off on Thursday, August 3 with the Hall of Fame game, with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns facing off in this year’s iteration. After going 7-10 last season, the Browns will look to capitalize on a full offseason from quarterback Deshuan Watson, while the Jets made the move of the offseason by acquiring MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. Although neither starting quarterback is expected to play

The Jets currently sit at 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and are -125 moneyline favorites. The Browns are +105 moneyline underdogs.

As mentioned above, the Jets made the move of the offseason by trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has weapons on the outside in Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb and Tyler Conklin.

Breece Hall should be the Week One running back, but likely won’t play in the Hall of Fame game while he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered last season. That said, Michael Carter is his backup, who could get a series or two in the HOF game.

While having Watson on a full, normal offseason will be the biggest help to the Browns, they went out and traded for former Jet Elijah Moore, who should pair well with incumbent Amari Cooper. They also made some moves on defense, bringing in DT Dalvin Tomlinson, S Juan Thornhill, DE Za’Darius Smith, and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

Hall of Fame Game odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Jets -1.5

Moneyline: Jets -125, Browns +1-5

Total: 33.5