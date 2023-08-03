How the public is betting Jets vs. Browns in 2023 NFL Hall of Fame game

The NFL preseason gets underway tonight with the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game featuring the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns. The two teams will go head-to-head in Canton, Ohio for the annual game that is set to feature many players further down the depth chart that don’t see a lot of minutes during the regular season. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Ahead of tonight’s action, let’s look at the betting splits and how that falls in line with expectations, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Jets -1.5

How the public is betting: 72% of the handle, 69% of bets on the Jets to cover

Is the public right? Yes

The Jets cleaned up in preseason last year, going 3-0 SU and ATS with Chris Streveler spending a lot of time under center. Streveler is the fourth-string quarterback and is expected to see a good chunk of minutes on the field tonight along with third-stringer Tim Boyle. Newly signed QB Aaron Rodgers won’t make an appearance and backup Zach Wilson is expected to play a handful of snaps early on in the game as well, but the bulk of the action will be run by the third and fourth-string guys on both teams.

Cleveland won’t be playing Deshaun Watson or Joshua Dobbs, leaving the team in the hands of Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. New York has a lot to prove this season and they’re expected to get the edge in the preseason opener tonight.

Point Total: O/U 33.5 points

How the public is betting: 56% of the handle, 51% of bets on the over

Is the public right? No

Hall of Fame Games are historically low-scoring, with just four finishing over 30 points through the last 13 years. Under seems like the safe bet especially with it being the very first preseason matchup. Last year’s game was one of the four that went into the 30s as the Raiders defeated the Jaguars 27-11, but in the three consecutive years before that, all finished below 33.5, which is what tonight’s total is set at.