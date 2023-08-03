How to watch the 2023 Wyndham Championship via live online stream

The 2023 Wyndham Championship tees off from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina this week. The tournament will run from Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 6. Sungjaie Im, the 2022 runner-up at Wyndham, enters this year’s tournament as the favorite. He is installed at +1600 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Hideki Matsuyama coming in at +1800 and Justin Thomas set at +2800.

To watch the 2023 Wyndham Championship on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Wyndham Championship are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday:

Thursday Featured Groups:

7:23 a.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns, Stewart Cink

7:34 a.m. ET: Billy Horschel, Gary Woodland, Kevin Streelman

7:45 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

12:38 p.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Harris English, Zach Johnson

12:49 p.m. ET: JT Poston, Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson

1:00 p.m. ET: Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis

Friday Featured Groups:

7:23 a.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Harris English, Zach Johnson

7:34 a.m. ET: JT Poston, Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson

7:45 a.m. ET: Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis

12:38 p.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns, Stewart Cink

12:49 p.m. ET: Billy Horschel, Gary Woodland, Kevin Streelman

1:00 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

3 p.m.-6 p.m ET

1 p.m.-3 p.m ET

7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

3 p.m.-6 p.m ET

1 p.m.-3 p.m ET

7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET