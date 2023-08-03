WNBA picks and predictions for Thursday, August 3rd

Just one game is on tap for the WNBA schedule tonight as the Atlanta Dream will play the second game of their quick west coast road trip this week when battling the Phoenix Mercury. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Dream -7.5

Total: 163.5

Moneyline: Dream -345, Mercury +275

The pick: Dream -7.5

Coming off a rough loss in Vegas, I expect Atlanta to bounce back in a big way against a Phoenix team in the cellar of the WNBA standings. The Mercury have struggled all season and that’s evidenced by them being 9-16 against the spread. It also doesn’t help that Brittney Griner is still out for personal reasons, leaving them exposed down low. Lay it with the Dream tonight.