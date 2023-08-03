How to watch Dream-Mercury WNBA game on Thursday, August 3

Just one game is on tap for the WNBA schedule tonight as the Atlanta Dream will play the second game of their quick west coast road trip this week when battling the Phoenix Mercury. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Atlanta (14-12) simply ran into a buzzsaw on Tuesday, falling to the Aces in a 93-72 blowout loss. Cheyenne Parker and the Dream could only muster 29 points total in the second half as they had no answers for the defending champion. Meanwhile, Phoenix (6-19) is trying to end a four-game losing streak tonight and is coming off a close 72-71 loss to the Fever on Tuesday. The Mercury held the Fever to just nine points in the fourth quarter and took a brief one-point lead late. However, an Emma Cannon layup with a minute left put Indy back on top and that was enough for them to hang on.

Atlanta is a heavy 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total installed at 163.5. The Dream are a -345 moneyline favorite, making the Storm a +275 underdog.

WNBA schedule: Wednesday, July 12

Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Amazon

Point spread: Dream -7.5